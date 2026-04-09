High-value drug suspect nabbed in Currimao buy-bust operation

Seized from the suspect were multiple sachets of suspected illegal drugs and other items linked to drug distribution. These included one sachet sold during the operation, 11 medium and 11 small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance, and another sachet with residue. Authorities also recovered buy-bust money consisting of one genuine ₱500 bill and 11 pieces of boodle money.

Other items confiscated were a black Honda TMX 155 motorcycle with plate number QH 4445, a belt bag, a Samsung mobile phone, a plastic tube container, several empty sachets, tissue papers, a coin purse, a lighter, and P1,100 in cash believed to be the suspect’s personal money.

Police said the marking and inventory of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, in accordance with standard procedures.

The total weight of the suspected shabu was estimated at around 50 grams, with a standard drug price valued at approximately P340,000.

The suspect now faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.