Health data of 500,000 people listed for sale

“This has been an unacceptable abuse of the UK Biobank charity’s data,” he said, adding that the data was downloaded legitimately by three research institutions in China.

Asked about the issue at a news conference on Friday, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China “has always protected personal information rights and interests in accordance with the law,” without providing specific details.

Biobank uses medical data from volunteers to help researchers make scientific discoveries, such as improving the detection and treatment of dementia and cancers.

The organization said in a statement that “de-identified participant data made available to researchers at three academic institutions were listed for sale on a consumer website in China, owned by Alibaba.”