Hawks clip Knicks, snatch 2-1 lead

The Toronto Raptors also thrived at home, pulling away late in a 126-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to cut the deficit in their series to 2-1.

The Hawks produced a fine collective effort, especially on the defensive end, to thwart the third-seeded Knicks’ comeback bid.

With plenty of time after McCollum’s go-ahead basket, the Knicks were unable to get a shot off as the Hawks pressured Jalen Brunson into a poor pass intended for Josh Hart and Jonathan Kuminga lunged in for a game-clinching steal.

“Picture perfect,” McCollum said. “When it was time to get a stop our guys dug deep and they did what it takes to win in these types of environments.”

Jalen Johnson scored 24 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out eight assists for the Hawks. McCollum added 23 points and Kuminga scored 21 off the bench.

The Hawks led by as many as 18 in the first half, but the Knicks took a 108-105 lead on a three-point play by Brunson, who was fouled by McCollum on a drive to the basket and converted the free throw with 1:03 to play.

Johnson pulled the Hawks back within one with a putback layup and, after misses by Hart and Brunson, McCollum came through.