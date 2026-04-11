Hawks rip Cavs, catch playoff slot

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Atlanta Hawks secured an National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff berth with a 124-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday as the Boston Celtics locked up the Eastern Conference second seed with a lopsided win of their own.

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 29 points for the Hawks, who came into the contest at sixth in the East and still in danger of falling into the play-in tournament that will see the seventh- through 10th-placed teams battle for the last two playoff berths in each conference.