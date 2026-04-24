Gov’t awards 820 land titles in Western Visayas

The distribution covered 647 agricultural, 142 residential, and 31 special patents awarded to beneficiaries across Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras and Iloilo, providing legal recognition to long-time occupants and supporting more stable livelihoods.

Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the initiative aims to address land insecurity, noting that more than 9,000 land titles are set for distribution nationwide this year.