Gov’t awards 820 land titles in Western Visayas

A total of 820 land titles and two climate-ready housing projects were distributed in Western Visayas on 24 April under the “Handog ng Pangulo: Luntiang Bukas” program, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and local governments of Iloilo City and Iloilo Province.
The distribution covered 647 agricultural, 142 residential, and 31 special patents awarded to beneficiaries across Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras and Iloilo, providing legal recognition to long-time occupants and supporting more stable livelihoods.
Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the initiative aims to address land insecurity, noting that more than 9,000 land titles are set for distribution nationwide this year.