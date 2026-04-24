Go bananas over Summer Boodle Box

In another flash of gastronomic ingenuity, Binalot Fiesta Foods, the pioneer of banana-leaf-wrapped Filipino favorites, is making summer group dining easier and more festive with the launch of the Binalot Summer Boodle Box.
Designed for beach trips, picnic outings, or “biglaang get-togethers,” this food business innovation springs from a cultural standpoint.
“We believe that food is a powerful medium that connects people and preserves traditions,” says Rommel T. Juan, president of Binalot. “The Summer Boodle Box is our way of helping Filipinos celebrate their heritage and shared identity, whether they are at the beach or in the office, while staying true to our commitment to sustainable, heritage-inspired packaging.”
The seafood-centric spread brings the authentic Filipino boodle fight experience to any location in a convenient, eco-friendly format. Each box contains salted egg and tomato, talbos ng kamote, nilagang okra, talong with bagoong for sides, and halabos na hipon, pinaputok na tilapia, inihaw na baboy, gising-gising, steamed rice and pancit bihon for mains. It comes in two options: P2,799 (good for five pax) and P5,099 (good for 10 pax).
Beyond convenience, the Boodle Box reinforces Binalot’s advocacy for environmental sustainability. Using biodegradable banana leaves and reusable tampipi-style containers, the brand aims to minimize waste during the busy summer season.
After the meal, the box serves as a tidy disposal unit, ensuring a “leave no trace” experience for travelers.
The Binalot Boodle Box also offers three curated set options featuring the classic “Pinoy-vorites” like Liempo, Daing na Bangus, and Chicken Adobo. Each set is served with a generous portion of rice, salted egg, tomatoes and side dishes like Laing or Pinakbet, all carefully prepared to withstand travel and preserve that “lutong bahay” feels. For more information, visit the official Binalot menu.
Established in 1996, Binalot is a renowned Filipino fastfood chain famous for serving authentic meals wrapped in banana leaves. With nearly 30 years of history, the brand remains dedicated to promoting Filipino culture, humor and values through its diverse menu of classics like Adobo, Sinigang and Sisig.