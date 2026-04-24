Go bananas over Summer Boodle Box

“We believe that food is a powerful medium that connects people and preserves traditions,” says Rommel T. Juan, president of Binalot. “The Summer Boodle Box is our way of helping Filipinos celebrate their heritage and shared identity, whether they are at the beach or in the office, while staying true to our commitment to sustainable, heritage-inspired packaging.”

The seafood-centric spread brings the authentic Filipino boodle fight experience to any location in a convenient, eco-friendly format. Each box contains salted egg and tomato, talbos ng kamote, nilagang okra, talong with bagoong for sides, and halabos na hipon, pinaputok na tilapia, inihaw na baboy, gising-gising, steamed rice and pancit bihon for mains. It comes in two options: P2,799 (good for five pax) and P5,099 (good for 10 pax).

Beyond convenience, the Boodle Box reinforces Binalot’s advocacy for environmental sustainability. Using biodegradable banana leaves and reusable tampipi-style containers, the brand aims to minimize waste during the busy summer season.