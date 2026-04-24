Gandler savors MVP award

Vanie Gandler is living proof that hard work pays off.
Refusing to let criticisms and doubts at the start of her volleyball career bring her down, the Cignal star put in all the effort to improve her game and eventually reaped the rewards.
Gandler silenced her naysayers by winning her first-ever individual award in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) — the coveted 2026 All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player, no less.
The winger stood out in the star-studded field with a sustained stellar performance throughout the conference and in the process led the Super Spikers to a runner-up finish.
Hoisting the MVP trophy in front of a 17,358-strong crowd inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, was Gandler’s act of defiance to those who tried but failed to bring her down.
“It’s very meaningful to me. I fought really hard to be where I am today. I fought through so many failures. I fought through so much doubt,” Gandler said after Cignal bowed to powerhouse Creamline, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 11-15, in Game 2.
“But I’m really grateful for those that were with me. And like I said, I really hold that purpose that I want to show people that with hard work and dedication you can reach your goals. Like you can get anywhere. (It) doesn’t matter what people say as long as you keep working and believe in yourself.”
The Alas Pilipinas member finished fourth in scoring at the end of the semifinals — the statistical cutoff for the highest individual honor — with 209 total points built on 182 attacks, 17 kill blocks, and 10 service aces.
Gandler also ranked ninth in spiking at 31.93 percent, while placing seventh in both serving with 0.23 aces per set and receiving at 36.59 percent, underscoring her impact on both ends of the floor.
Her growth underscored Gandler’s triumph from a much-maligned player during her early days in Ateneo de Manila University to the pro’s finest in the season-ending conference.
“I’m proud of myself. I’m definitely a player, a person, that keeps trying, keeps pushing forward,” said Gandler, who averaged 21.5 points in the best-of-three finals.