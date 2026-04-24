Gandler savors MVP award

Gandler silenced her naysayers by winning her first-ever individual award in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) — the coveted 2026 All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player, no less.

The winger stood out in the star-studded field with a sustained stellar performance throughout the conference and in the process led the Super Spikers to a runner-up finish.

Hoisting the MVP trophy in front of a 17,358-strong crowd inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, was Gandler’s act of defiance to those who tried but failed to bring her down.

“It’s very meaningful to me. I fought really hard to be where I am today. I fought through so many failures. I fought through so much doubt,” Gandler said after Cignal bowed to powerhouse Creamline, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 11-15, in Game 2.