Franchise in a box: Binalot goes mobile

Binalot is launching a modular, portable store concept called the Smart Box, aimed at giving entrepreneurs a faster, more flexible way to enter the food franchise space.

Set for debut at Franchise Asia 2026, the Smart Box is a 6x3 meter unit equipped with a kitchen, service area and dining setup, allowing operators to start quickly with lower upfront complexity. Unlike traditional stores, the unit can be relocated, enabling franchisees to adjust to demand and reduce risk.