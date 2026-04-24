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Franchise in a box: Binalot goes mobile

Franchise in a box: Binalot goes mobile
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Binalot is launching a modular, portable store concept called the Smart Box, aimed at giving entrepreneurs a faster, more flexible way to enter the food franchise space.

Set for debut at Franchise Asia 2026, the Smart Box is a 6x3 meter unit equipped with a kitchen, service area and dining setup, allowing operators to start quickly with lower upfront complexity. Unlike traditional stores, the unit can be relocated, enabling franchisees to adjust to demand and reduce risk.

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Binalot said the concept supports expansion into high-traffic and emerging locations such as transport hubs and tourist areas, alongside a provincial licensing program to accelerate nationwide growth and bring Filipino cuisine closer to communities.

Binalot

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