The secret sauce behind Mercato’s rising food entrepreneurs

If you’re looking for a spot in Pasig where food meets community and entrepreneurship, Mercato Centrale Bridgetowne is fast becoming a go-to weekend hangout just across the bridge.
More than a food market, it doubles as a launchpad for aspiring food founders through The Next Big Food Entrepreneur (NBFE) 2026, a program by Mercato Centrale Philippines that helps turn passion projects into viable businesses.
For Mercato CEO RJ Ledesma, what makes a concept stand out goes beyond flavor. It’s about “strong storytelling” and a clear “secret sauce.”
As he puts it, diners don’t just buy food—they buy the story behind it, whether rooted in heritage, process, or personal journey.
But good food alone isn’t enough. Ledesma emphasized that scalability is key: a concept may be impressive, but if it’s difficult to replicate, growth becomes a challenge. Mercato looks for ideas that can evolve beyond a single stall into something bigger.
Through partnerships with Go Negosyo and De La Salle–College of St. Benilde, NBFE provides training in finance, operations, and marketing—bridging the gap between passion and sustainability.
That vision comes to life on the ground. Among this year’s finalists are concepts pushing creative boundaries, like a Filipino-Italian fusion pasta served in a tortilla bowl—an experience as much as a meal.
This year’s winner, Pokebee, quickly became a crowd favorite, with long lines forming for its salmon and wagyu poke bowls—proof that a compelling concept paired with solid execution resonates with diners.
At its core, Mercato Centrale Bridgetowne positions itself not just as a food destination, but as an incubator—where small ideas are tested, refined, and potentially transformed into the country’s next big food brands, all while giving diners a front-row seat to the journey.