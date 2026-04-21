The secret sauce behind Mercato’s rising food entrepreneurs

For Mercato CEO RJ Ledesma, what makes a concept stand out goes beyond flavor. It’s about “strong storytelling” and a clear “secret sauce.”

As he puts it, diners don’t just buy food—they buy the story behind it, whether rooted in heritage, process, or personal journey.

But good food alone isn’t enough. Ledesma emphasized that scalability is key: a concept may be impressive, but if it’s difficult to replicate, growth becomes a challenge. Mercato looks for ideas that can evolve beyond a single stall into something bigger.

Through partnerships with Go Negosyo and De La Salle–College of St. Benilde, NBFE provides training in finance, operations, and marketing—bridging the gap between passion and sustainability.