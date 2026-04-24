First gene therapy to treat hearing loss okayed

Developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron, the treatment known as Otarmeni targets a rare form of hearing loss which affects around 50 newborns a year in the US.

It will be available for children and adults with severe-to-profound hearing loss caused by certain mutations in the OTOF gene, which encodes a protein critical for transmitting auditory signals from the inner ear to the brain.

While gene therapies are generally extremely expensive — particularly in the US, where they can cost several million dollars per patient — Regeneron said it intends to offer this treatment free of charge to eligible American patients.

Administered as a single injection into the ear by a surgeon, the treatment has been hailed as revolutionary by parents of affected children.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said an emotional Sierra Smith, the young mother of Travis, a baby boy who received the treatment.