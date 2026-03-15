UP Manila develops first local AI-powered newborn hearing screening device

By leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze these tracings, the device provides an immediate “pass” or “refer” result.

UP Manila officials stated that this automation eliminates the need for an on-site audiologist, a significant advantage for rural areas where specialists are often unavailable.

The Newborn Hearing Screening Reference Center reports that more than 90 percent of hearing-impaired infants in the Philippines remain undiagnosed, causing many to miss the critical window for early intervention.

Untreated hearing loss can lead to specialized care costs of up to P5.8 million per child.

HeLe is priced at P150,000, significantly more affordable than imported AABR brands that can cost as much as P1.2 million. The system consists of a wireless module, headphones, and a console running a dedicated Android application.

While simpler screening tools only assess the inner ear, the AABR is considered the clinical gold standard because it evaluates both the inner ear’s hair cells and the neural pathways.

UP Manila said the device employs a patented algorithm trained on a vast dataset of Filipino auditory waveforms.

This calibration to local neuro-auditory signatures allows the device to detect complex conditions, such as auditory neuropathy, which traditional tests frequently overlook.