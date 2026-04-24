Farmers, drivers get boost from ‘Rescue the Crop’ drive

A multi-sector initiative led by the Rotary Club of Camp Crame rolled out relief efforts for farmers and transport workers on Thursday, addressing both agricultural oversupply and rising fuel costs.
Dubbed “Rescue the Crop, Beat the Pump,” the program brought together civic groups and uniformed service units to provide direct support to vulnerable sectors.
P/Lt. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, Rotary Club of Camp Crame president and deputy chief for operations of the Philippine National Police, said the initiative was designed to tackle two pressing issues: falling farmgate prices due to oversupply and the continued financial strain on public transport workers.
Under the program, fresh vegetables sourced directly from farmers in Benguet were purchased at fair value and distributed to jeepney drivers, transport workers and other daily wage earners across Metro Manila.
“This approach helped ensure market recovery for farmers while providing essential food support to vulnerable sectors,” Okubo told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Trustrade, Network of Young Law Enforcers, the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapamagitan” Class of 2013, and the Police Regional Office Cordillera Administrative Region.
“This initiative reflects the essence of public service, where compassion meets action and partnerships create meaningful impact,” Okubo said.
Following a ceremonial send-off, distribution operations were conducted at key transport hubs, including the San Juan Crame Jeepney Terminal, Murphy Cubao, and areas served by the San Juan Tricycle Drivers Association.
Around 25 tons of vegetables, including chayote, cabbage, Chinese pechay and radish, were distributed to about 1,000 beneficiaries.
Okubo said the effort highlights a scalable model of collaboration between civic organizations and uniformed services in responding to immediate socio-economic challenges while promoting sustainable community support mechanisms.