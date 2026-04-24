Farmers, drivers get boost from ‘Rescue the Crop’ drive

“This approach helped ensure market recovery for farmers while providing essential food support to vulnerable sectors,” Okubo told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Trustrade, Network of Young Law Enforcers, the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapamagitan” Class of 2013, and the Police Regional Office Cordillera Administrative Region.

“This initiative reflects the essence of public service, where compassion meets action and partnerships create meaningful impact,” Okubo said.

Following a ceremonial send-off, distribution operations were conducted at key transport hubs, including the San Juan Crame Jeepney Terminal, Murphy Cubao, and areas served by the San Juan Tricycle Drivers Association.

Around 25 tons of vegetables, including chayote, cabbage, Chinese pechay and radish, were distributed to about 1,000 beneficiaries.

Okubo said the effort highlights a scalable model of collaboration between civic organizations and uniformed services in responding to immediate socio-economic challenges while promoting sustainable community support mechanisms.