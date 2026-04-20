Struggling farmers get huge boost

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced Monday a series of government interventions aimed at assisting more than 12,000 farmers struggling with high transportation costs and dwindling water supplies.

The city is finalizing a relief package following reports of declining farmgate income and logistical hurdles in moving produce from upland villages to urban markets.

Immediate measures under consideration include direct cash assistance, free transport of agricultural goods using city-owned vehicles, and the revival of the “Tabo sa Barangay” initiative.

The program would allow farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers in designated city spaces, bypassing middle-men.

“It can be similar to the old Tabo sa Barangay,” Archival said. “We will bring them here so they can decide where to sell their products.”

The mayor cited that for many of the city’s 100-plus farming groups, the cost of logistics currently outweighs the profit from their crops.