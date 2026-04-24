Education personnel to gain streamlined housing access through Pag-IBIG fairs

“Sa pamamagitan ng pakikipagtulungan natin sa Pag-IBIG, sinisiguro natin na ang ating mga guro ay prayoridad sa programa sa pabahay ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos. Layunin nating pagaanin ang proseso para magkaroon sila ng sariling tahanan na abot-kaya at disente,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta likewise said that education personnel will be given priority assistance during on-site transactions.

Under the housing fair system, DepEd personnel will be able to explore available housing units, receive on-site counselling on loan terms and requirements, and initiate applications directly with developers.

The program also includes exclusive offers for government employees.

The first two legs of the fairs are scheduled for 27 April to 28 at the Jose Rizal Coliseum in Calamba City, Laguna, and 30 April to 1 May at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City.

To streamline transactions, registered participants will be issued a Pag-IBIG Loan Value Card, which will expedite evaluation at developer booths and support preliminary loan assessments.

Pag-IBIG also said it is preparing logistical support for participants, including shuttle services depending on the number of pre-registered employees.

In coordination with DHSUD, the agency said more than 20,000 housing units will be showcased during the initial rollout.

Additional fairs are planned in Mindanao and Metro Manila.

To address affordability concerns, the agency has expanded its housing portfolio to include discounted acquired assets of up to 45 percent, group sale arrangements, and units aligned with teachers’ income levels.