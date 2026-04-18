NPA rebel killed in clash with troops in Samar

The 8ID said a brief firefight ensued, resulting in the seizure of one Bushmaster rifle and several subversive documents. The communist guerillas immediately fled the area, leaving behind the body of their dead comrade and the firearm.

There were no reported casualties on the government side.

The 8ID launched pursuit operations to track down the other communist rebels and prevent them from regrouping.

Meanwhile, the 46th Infantry “Peacemakers” Battalion, which figured in the encounter, said the NPA fighters were members of the Yakal Platoon under the Sub-Regional Committee Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Inocencio, commanding officer of the 46IB, said the troops were conducting a combat operation at that time following information from concerned residents of the area.

Inocencio identified the guerilla casualty as alias John Paul, but his real identity has yet to be determined.

“This engagement highlights the effectiveness of our sustained and focused military operations against CTGs,” Inocencio said. “Equally important is the continued trust and active cooperation of our communities, whose timely support and information are crucial to the success of our mission.”

Inocencio added that government troops will continue to intensify their efforts to ensure public safety and ultimately bring an end to insurgency in Samar.