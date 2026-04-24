Diesel seen for third straight rollback; gasoline steady

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, are projected to range from unchanged to a slight increase of up to P1 per liter.

Department of Energy data showed that for 14 to 20 April, diesel prices in Metro Manila ranged from P105 to P136.70 per liter, with a common price of P123.40. If the rollback materializes, diesel prices could settle at around P95.00 to P128.70 per liter.

Gasoline prices during the same period ranged from P76.00 to P107.90 per liter, depending on the grade.

Final adjustments will be determined at the close of the trading week.