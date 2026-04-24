Diesel seen for third straight rollback; gasoline steady

Fuel prices are expected to move mixed next week, with diesel likely heading for a third consecutive rollback while gasoline prices may remain steady or post a slight increase, an industry source said.
Early estimates showed diesel prices may drop by P8 to P10 per liter, based on the first four days of trading in the Mean of Platts Singapore and foreign exchange movements.
Gasoline prices, meanwhile, are projected to range from unchanged to a slight increase of up to P1 per liter.
Department of Energy data showed that for 14 to 20 April, diesel prices in Metro Manila ranged from P105 to P136.70 per liter, with a common price of P123.40. If the rollback materializes, diesel prices could settle at around P95.00 to P128.70 per liter.
Gasoline prices during the same period ranged from P76.00 to P107.90 per liter, depending on the grade.
Final adjustments will be determined at the close of the trading week.