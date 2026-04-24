Cojuangco pushes nuclear shift amid oil crisis

The proposed measure outlines funding mechanisms and development pathways aimed at accelerating nuclear energy adoption, positioning it as a key pillar of a more secure and resilient energy system.

“For decades, we have relied on energy sources that leave us vulnerable to global shocks and volatile prices. If we are serious about securing a stable and affordable energy future, nuclear energy must not just be an option — it must be a necessity,” Cojuangco said.

He said nuclear power could significantly reduce electricity costs, estimating rates could drop to around P5 per kilowatt-hour, compared to current levels of about P13.82 per kWh.

Lower energy costs, he added, would ease the burden on households and businesses, allowing families to redirect spending to other essential needs while boosting economic competitiveness.

Cojuangco also stressed that adopting nuclear energy would lessen the country’s dependence on imported coal and liquefied natural gas, potentially saving billions in foreign exchange while creating jobs and attracting investments.

Supporting the proposal, ALPAS Pinas convenor Gayle Certeza said the country’s current energy system lacks resilience.

“What we are seeing today is a system that is not built for stability. Nuclear energy offers a clean, affordable, and reliable solution that supports both economic growth and environmental sustainability,” she said.

The lawmaker also pointed to existing infrastructure, including the Philippine Nuclear Power Plant in Bataan, as a potential asset that could be utilized.

“We are sitting on valuable infrastructure that can lower electricity costs and reduce dependence on imported fuels. The question is no longer whether nuclear is viable — it’s whether we are willing to act,” he said.

Cojuangco maintained that nuclear facilities should be operated by the government, emphasizing the need for strong state control in the sector as the country navigates its energy transition.