Christine Li addresses viral rumors: 'I have never met him'

“Minsan na nga lang ako mabalita ganito pa,” she wrote, expressing disbelief over how the situation unfolded.

Li clarified that she has no connection to the controversy and has never even crossed paths with the public figure at the center of it.

“You got the wrong girl. That’s not me in the video but they’re claiming that I’m the girlfriend of Chavit Singson. I have never met Chavit Singson in my life,” she stated.

In an effort to address the situation directly, Li revealed that she reached out to someone within Singson’s circle to help clarify the matter. Still, the experience has left her shaken, as she emphasized the real-world consequences of viral misinformation.

“So I’m just a victim here. Biktima po ako ng fake news. Wag tayong magpapaniwala sa mga nakikita natin online. It could hurt somebody’s reputation, it could hurt their career, it could hurt their mental health,” she said.

The incident, she added, reflects a troubling culture where unverified claims can easily gain traction—often at the expense of innocent individuals.

“Wala ng substance and innocent people are getting hurt. It could potentially ruin their relationships. It could potentially hurt their personal lives or their mental health. So, let’s stop spreading fake news and misinformation about people,” she continued.

Taking the matter seriously, Li confirmed that she has already begun exploring legal options and has consulted with both her management team and a lawyer to protect her name and career.

“I already talked to a lawyer and I’ve been getting advice na what I should do next and I already talked to my management. So to all my agents and management, hindi po ako yun. I just want to clarify this,” she ended.

As the noise online continues, Christine Li’s message is clear: in the age of virality, truth still matters—and so does accountability.