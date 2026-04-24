BPI Capital bags multiple honors at The Asset Triple A awards

Among its major wins, BPI Capital was named Best Equity Adviser in the Philippines. It also played a key role as joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner in Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s P34.3-billion initial public offering, which was cited as Best IPO.

The firm likewise led Cebu Landmasters Inc.’s sustainability-linked issuances, recognized as Best ASEAN Sustainability-Linked Bond, marking the country’s first such instruments tied to a social goal of delivering 16,000 homes by 2029.

For Ayala Land Inc. BPI Capital served as lead underwriter and bookrunner for its P15-billion sustainability-linked bond, while also handling Filinvest Development Corp.’s P8-billion perpetual preferred shares, which earned Best Preferred Shares recognition.

“BPI Capital remains committed to enabling our clients to achieve their growth ambitions while contributing to nation-building,” said BPI Capital president Lester Ong.