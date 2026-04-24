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BPI Capital bags multiple honors at The Asset Triple A awards

LESTER Ong, president of BPI Capital, receives recognition at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, where the firm earned multiple honors for its leadership in investment banking and sustainable finance.
LESTER Ong, president of BPI Capital, receives recognition at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, where the firm earned multiple honors for its leadership in investment banking and sustainable finance.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of BPI
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The Bank of the Philippine Islands’ investment banking arm, BPI Capital Corporation, secured multiple recognitions at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, reinforcing its position in investment banking and sustainable finance.

The annual awards program recognizes excellence in banking, finance, and capital markets across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, highlighting institutions and transactions that lead in sustainability, innovation and digital experience.

LESTER Ong, president of BPI Capital, receives recognition at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, where the firm earned multiple honors for its leadership in investment banking and sustainable finance.
BPI highlights partnerships at Padayon Awards 2026

Among its major wins, BPI Capital was named Best Equity Adviser in the Philippines. It also played a key role as joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner in Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s P34.3-billion initial public offering, which was cited as Best IPO.

The firm likewise led Cebu Landmasters Inc.’s sustainability-linked issuances, recognized as Best ASEAN Sustainability-Linked Bond, marking the country’s first such instruments tied to a social goal of delivering 16,000 homes by 2029.

For Ayala Land Inc. BPI Capital served as lead underwriter and bookrunner for its P15-billion sustainability-linked bond, while also handling Filinvest Development Corp.’s P8-billion perpetual preferred shares, which earned Best Preferred Shares recognition.

“BPI Capital remains committed to enabling our clients to achieve their growth ambitions while contributing to nation-building,” said BPI Capital president Lester Ong.

sustainable finance Philippines
BPI Capital Awards 2026
Maynilad IPO 2026

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