BPI highlights partnerships at Padayon Awards 2026

The initiative reflects BPI’s strategy of working closely with developers, manufacturers, dealerships, and brokers to enhance lending services and align financial products with evolving customer needs.

“Padayon remains a symbol of our passion to deepen our collaboration, to serve our customers with genuine delight, and to face the future with optimism,” said Dexter Cuajotor, BPI head of retail lending and bancassurance.

“Through our motorcycle, auto, and home loans, we aim to support families on their journeys — today and for many years ahead,” he added.

BPI reported strong growth in its retail lending portfolio in 2025, with auto loans increasing by 22.7 percent, motorcycle loans by 21.8 percent, and housing loans by 15.8 percent, driven by sustained collaboration with partners nationwide.

“What we celebrate this evening is not simply performance. We celebrate partnership. And partnership, when built on trust, is what allows all of us to endure and grow,” said BPI president and CEO TG Limcaoco.

Among the top awardees were Premiumbikes for motorcycle category, DMCI Project Developers Inc. and Megapines Realty and Development Inc. for housing, Gateway Group and Toyota Bacoor Cavite Inc. for dealers, and Matchmo for brokers.

“The milestones that we celebrate today represent something far deeper than market shares or business numbers. Behind the trophies, awards and winners are real people, achieved dreams, and inspiring transformations,” said Ginbee Go, BPI head of consumer banking.

As it approaches its 175th year, BPI said it remains focused on strengthening partnerships to deliver better financial solutions and support Filipino families in achieving key life milestones.