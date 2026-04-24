BoC intercepts illegal vapes, pharmaceuticals

Reports said that the inspection was carried out by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and local police.

Authorities served a letter of authority at the site following reports of suspected illicit vape products being stored there. Beyond the vape-related items, inspectors discovered a diverse array of goods including electronic devices, foodstuff, apparel, cosmetics and LED lighting products.

The BoC stated the items are believed to have originated from China and lacked the necessary importation permits. Many of the goods are suspected of infringing on intellectual property rights, which officials say poses a significant threat to local consumers.

“What concerns us most is that these products, if they make their way into our markets and homes, may pose serious risks to the health and safety of our people,” Customs commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said in a statement.

Assistant commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla, on the other hand, stressed the unregulated nature of the haul, saying that such a “substantial volume” of goods must be strictly accounted for under national customs laws.

He added that the BoC is currently building a case with the National Bureau of Investigation to file formal charges against those responsible for the warehouse.

The seized inventory remains under customs custody pending further investigation and the filing of charges for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.