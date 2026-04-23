P174-M illicit goods uncovered in Valenzuela

Discovered during the inspection were various goods inside aside from the vape-related products, the warehouse also contained machinery, electronic devices, assorted foreign medicines, foodstuff, apparel, cosmetic products, LED lighting products, and assorted goods with an estimated value of P174,863,576.94.

The items are believed to have originated from China, lacking the necessary importation permits, and include suspected intellectual property rights-infringing products, which pose potential risks to consumer health and safety if distributed in the local market.

Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla underscored the substantial volume and diverse nature of the seized items, stressing that such unregulated goods have no place in the market and must be strictly accounted for under existing customs laws and regulations

To support enforcement efforts beyond the operation, the BOC is strengthening its coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation for case build-up and the filing of appropriate charges against responsible parties.