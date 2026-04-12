3 humpback whales spotted in Babuyan corridor

Mary F Hill was first documented alone in 2023, later with another adult, and then with a calf just days after — a strong indication she likely gave birth in the area.

“This season, we’ve seen her alone again… could it be a sign that another calf is on the way?” the group added.

Two other whales were also identified — Flappy (PH022) and a new individual named Nike.

“Flappy has been quite the star this season, spotted multiple times and even showing off lobtailing moves, including tail slaps. Safe to say, the name Flappy fits perfectly,” the group said.

Nike, meanwhile, is a new addition to the group’s catalog and has yet to be assigned an official PH identification number. The whale was named after a distinct tick mark-shaped pattern on its tail resembling the iconic Nike logo.

“Each whale we identify helps us better understand the population using the Babuyan Marine Corridor. Through our Adopt-A-Whale Program, you can be part of that journey,” the group said.

Humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) migrate to the Babuyan Marine Corridor in Northern Luzon between January and May to breed, calve, and nurse, making it the only confirmed breeding ground in the country.

These endangered marine mammals are frequently seen near the Babuyan Islands, where they are known for their songs and acrobatic displays, often appearing in mother-and-calf pairs.