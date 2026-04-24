BDO optimistic despite global headwinds

“A big portion of that is capital expenditure, which is good for the country,” Tan added.

However, higher provisions—funds set aside in anticipation of future losses—tempered earnings growth, as the bank built reserves in response to evolving geopolitical risks, particularly potential first- and second-round effects of the Middle East conflict, which Tan said the bank is closely monitoring.

“We’re concerned about what happens if this conflict continues, so we’re very diligent in monitoring problem accounts,” he said.

“As you saw earlier, spread compression affected earnings growth. Income grew a moderate 4 percent. A big portion of this is the capital markets and investment banking segment—it has almost dried up as a result of the conflict, so nobody wants to make big transactions,” Tan added.

Headline inflation accelerated to 4.1 percent in March, driven largely by elevated fuel prices and transport costs. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) now forecasts annual inflation at 6.3 percent—well above its 2 to 4 percent target range—as spillover effects of the energy shock spread to other goods and services. Analysts have noted the conflict’s impact on consumers, with Filipinos favoring liquidity and savings over consumption and investment.

Despite these headwinds, Tan remains confident that consumer behavior and the broader economy will recover or normalize by the second half of the year, citing “good business growth across the board” and “the strength of the BDO franchise.”

“The balance sheet is healthy, so we are in a good position for growth,” he said. “We believe conditions are good and sustainable going forward.”