BPI explores relief as oil shock bites

Ayala-backed Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has outlined potential relief measures the bank is exploring for its roughly 18 million customers as the conflict continues to reshape consumer behavior.
“From a collections standpoint, those who are heavily affected by the oil shock are welcome to approach us to request restructuring or repackaging of their loans,” said BPI Head of Consumer Banking Maria Cristina Go. Speaking at a Monday press conference following the bank’s annual stockholders meeting, Go drew parallels of today’s energy crisis to the COVID-19 Pandemic, wherein consumer behavior rotated towards savings and liquidity.
“On the deposit and investment side, we’ve observed that clients are becoming more focused on day-to-day essentials and prefer liquidity. This means shorter-term placements so they have sufficient cash on hand,” she added, noting that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has rolled out relief measures on consumer loans in response to the energy crisis.
Approved under Monetary Board Resolution No. 296 on 8 April, banks may grant temporary grace periods of up to six months on loan payments for affected borrowers. The BSP also allowed lenders to temporarily exclude these loans from being classified as past due or non-performing for up to one year, giving borrowers breathing room while maintaining stability in banks’ balance sheets.
However, S&P Global has said the BSP’s recent borrower support measures could weigh on bank profitability, although nonperforming loans (NPLs) may decline amid the energy emergency.
BPI reported an NPL ratio of 2.42 percent for the first quarter—below the industry average of 3 to 4 percent—which BPI President and CEO TG Limcaoco expects to rise in the near term.
“Because we are more focused on the consumer book, you’ll see that rise—likely more than peers. But our margins in the consumer segment are also wider,” he said.
“What we want is to lend to people who can use credit to improve their lives. We know that comes with risk—but it’s manageable,” Limcaoco added.
BPI also reported a net income of P16.9 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 1.7 percent from P16.6 billion a year earlier and 4.9 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2025. The bank attributed the growth to sustained loan expansion, wider net interest margins, and stronger fee-based income, building on the momentum of its record 2025 performance.
Limcaoco said the bank will push forward with its consumer-centric strategy amid heightened economic uncertainty.
“These are times when people have to be cautious, given the situation in the Middle East and the effects that might have on our economy. As BPI, we continue to be very focused on the consumer side,” he said.
“Our focus will remain there, albeit with greater caution, as we assess how the economic situation will evolve and how it will affect both consumers and large corporations,” Limcaoco added.