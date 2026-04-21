BPI explores relief as oil shock bites

However, S&P Global has said the BSP’s recent borrower support measures could weigh on bank profitability, although nonperforming loans (NPLs) may decline amid the energy emergency.

BPI reported an NPL ratio of 2.42 percent for the first quarter—below the industry average of 3 to 4 percent—which BPI President and CEO TG Limcaoco expects to rise in the near term.

“Because we are more focused on the consumer book, you’ll see that rise—likely more than peers. But our margins in the consumer segment are also wider,” he said.

“What we want is to lend to people who can use credit to improve their lives. We know that comes with risk—but it’s manageable,” Limcaoco added.

BPI also reported a net income of P16.9 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 1.7 percent from P16.6 billion a year earlier and 4.9 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2025. The bank attributed the growth to sustained loan expansion, wider net interest margins, and stronger fee-based income, building on the momentum of its record 2025 performance.

Limcaoco said the bank will push forward with its consumer-centric strategy amid heightened economic uncertainty.

“These are times when people have to be cautious, given the situation in the Middle East and the effects that might have on our economy. As BPI, we continue to be very focused on the consumer side,” he said.

“Our focus will remain there, albeit with greater caution, as we assess how the economic situation will evolve and how it will affect both consumers and large corporations,” Limcaoco added.