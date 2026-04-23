PCMC to hold 3rd Autism Day Camp, expands support to 90 families

Practical strategies for home management will also be shared, giving parents tools they can use in everyday life.

More than just lectures, the event places value on connection. PCMC aims to create opportunities for families to exchange stories, ask questions, and form support networks that extend beyond a single day. For many, this sense of community becomes just as important as the knowledge gained.

For awareness to continuously grow, initiatives like the Autism Day Camp serve as a reminder that no family has to navigate the journey alone.

With each year, this camp becomes not only a learning platform but also a source of encouragement for those who need it most.