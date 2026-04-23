PCMC to hold 3rd Autism Day Camp, expands support to 90 families

Families raising children on the autism spectrum will once again find a space for learning, support, and shared experiences as the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) opens its doors for the 3rd Autism Day Camp on 25 April 2026. The half-day event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the PCMC grounds along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City.
Organized by the Child Neuroscience Division through its Section of Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics, the camp continues the mission of the SINAG program — Support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians.
What began as a series of lectures and workshops for parents has grown into a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting.
The upcoming camp builds on the momentum of its previous runs, which gathered families of young children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. This year, organizers are widening the reach to include children aged 5 to 18 years old with ASD Level 1 and 2, as well as parents of children with ASD Level 3.
Around 90 families are expected to take part, reflecting the increasing call for accessible and sustained support systems.
Participants can expect a mix of guided discussions and interactive activities designed to address both the clinical and everyday realities of autism. Sessions will focus on deepening the understanding of the condition, tracing developmental changes from childhood to adolescence, and preparing families for the transition into adult care.
Practical strategies for home management will also be shared, giving parents tools they can use in everyday life.
More than just lectures, the event places value on connection. PCMC aims to create opportunities for families to exchange stories, ask questions, and form support networks that extend beyond a single day. For many, this sense of community becomes just as important as the knowledge gained.
For awareness to continuously grow, initiatives like the Autism Day Camp serve as a reminder that no family has to navigate the journey alone.
With each year, this camp becomes not only a learning platform but also a source of encouragement for those who need it most.