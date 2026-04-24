Army unit backs housing push in nation-building drive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Philippine Army’s 703rd Infantry Brigade said it will continue supporting government programs beyond security operations, particularly the flagship housing initiative #4PH.

Brig. Gen. Eugenio Julio Osias IV said the brigade’s role was highlighted during the 23 April visit of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Palayan City Township, where troops worked alongside Northern Luzon Command and the Police Regional Office 3to ensure the activity’s success. He said such efforts help promote inclusive development, peace and economic growth.