Marcos visits 4PH site in Pampanga

Marcos inspected the 4PH Pasinaya Homes and Crystal Peak Estate, two flagship housing projects designed to provide safe, affordable, and resilient communities for Filipino families.

The visit forms part of the government’s continuing efforts to accelerate project implementation and ensure that housing units are delivered efficiently and in accordance with national standards.

Upon arrival, Marcos was received by Major General Joseph Norwin D. Pasamonte, Commander of the 7th Infantry Division, and Colonel Arcadio S. Posada, Deputy Commander and Officer-in-Charge of the 703rd Infantry Brigade.

The two were on hand to show the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) support in nation-building initiatives, particularly in ensuring the security and orderly implementation of government infrastructure projects.

During the inspection, the President was briefed on the current status, timelines, and development plans of both housing sites.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high construction standards, expediting completion, and ensuring that the intended beneficiaries especially low-income families receive dignified and secure housing.

Marcos also highlighted the need for strong collaboration among national agencies, local government units, and private sector partners to successfully address the country’s housing backlog. He reiterated that the 4PH Program remains a cornerstone of his administration’s socio-economic agenda, aimed at uplifting the quality of life of Filipino communities nationwide.

The Pasinaya Homes and Crystal Peak Estate projects are expected to significantly contribute to the government’s goal of building millions of housing units across the country, fostering inclusive growth and sustainable urban development.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the administration’s commitment to delivering accessible, disaster-resilient, and well-planned communities for every Filipino family.