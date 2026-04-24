Air-conditioned waiting room unveiled at LRT-1 Baclaran station

Enrico Benipayo, the company’s CEO and President, noted that they were continuing to find solutions to improve the railway’s amenities in its effort to modernize the transit.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing our station facilities and ensuring that our passengers feel valued and cared for while they travel with LRT-1,” he said.

The room was said to be constructed through a partnership between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – Mahajak Air Conditioners Co. Ltd. (MACO) who are recognized in Thailand as the premiere manufacturers of air conditioning.

Though open to the public, the LRMC stated that the facility prioritizes passengers such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with special needs.

It also advised passengers to only utilize the facilities during train intervals so that all riders would have the opportunity to make the most of its new amenity.

“By focusing on small yet impactful changes, the company continues to prioritize the comfort and well-being of the thousands of Filipinos who rely on LRT-1 every day,” the company said in a statement.