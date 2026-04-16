LRMC issues apology over disrupted LRT-1 operations

Officials said that the fault came from a disruption caused by a catenary problem or the overhead electrification system that brings power to the trains.

Upon learning of the situation, LRMC engineers were said to have immediately responded to the site, effectively assuring that the issue had been resolved and that operations were safe for passengers.

During the disruption, the Department of Transportation was said to have deployed buses under its “Libreng Sakay” program to assist stranded commuters affected in the railways’ stoppage.

"We thank the riding public for their continued patience, cooperation, and understanding as we prioritize safety above all else," the LRMC noted.