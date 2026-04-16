LRMC issues apology over disrupted LRT-1 operations

The Light Rail Manila Corporation released a statement this Thursday, apologizing for an interruption in the operations of Light Rail Transit-1 this Thursday morning.
“LRMC expresses its sincerest apologies to our passengers for the disruption and the significant inconvenience this has caused to your daily journeys,” the statement read.
“We understand the vital importance of the LRT-1 to your commute, and we regret the added travel time and stress resulting from this situation,” it added.
The issue, which reportedly stemmed from a technical fault, came just a week after LRT-1 resumed full operations of its railway after the holy week break.
As a result, the segment between EDSA Station to the United Nations station was temporarily closed at 10:07 a.m. before being re-opened at around 2:13 p.m.
Officials said that the fault came from a disruption caused by a catenary problem or the overhead electrification system that brings power to the trains.
Upon learning of the situation, LRMC engineers were said to have immediately responded to the site, effectively assuring that the issue had been resolved and that operations were safe for passengers.
During the disruption, the Department of Transportation was said to have deployed buses under its “Libreng Sakay” program to assist stranded commuters affected in the railways’ stoppage.
"We thank the riding public for their continued patience, cooperation, and understanding as we prioritize safety above all else," the LRMC noted.