75 farmers get land titles in Pampanga

FLORIDABLANCA, Pampanga — A total of 75 agrarian reform beneficiaries received 81 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) from the government, marking the end of decades-long waits for land ownership.

Governor Lilia Nanay Pineda led the distribution, saying the titles represent security of tenure and a step toward improving farmers’ livelihoods. The activity was carried out through the joint efforts of the Department of Agrarian Reform, the provincial government and the local government unit of Floridablanca.