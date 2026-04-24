75 farmers get land titles in Pampanga

FLORIDABLANCA, Pampanga — A total of 75 agrarian reform beneficiaries received 81 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) from the government, marking the end of decades-long waits for land ownership.
Governor Lilia Nanay Pineda led the distribution, saying the titles represent security of tenure and a step toward improving farmers’ livelihoods. The activity was carried out through the joint efforts of the Department of Agrarian Reform, the provincial government and the local government unit of Floridablanca.
Officials said the program is part of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, which aims to provide legal ownership of agricultural lands and promote sustainable rural development. Beneficiaries were urged to maximize their land’s productivity and use it to improve their quality of life.