PAGCOR allots P1.37B for school buildings nationwide

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said more than P8 billion has already been earmarked for the program, assuring its full implementation. “Our commitment to the President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) is that all classrooms will be completed not later than 2027,” he said.

Each LGU will receive about P55 million for a three-story building with 12 classrooms equipped with furniture, PWD-friendly facilities, and digital tools, including a 75-inch smart TV and internet access.

Tengco noted the country faces an estimated 165,000 classroom backlog, underscoring the urgency of the initiative.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara welcomed the program, saying it brings renewed hope to the sector.