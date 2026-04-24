435 NorMin fisherfolk receive P3K fuel subsidy

The subsidy targeted registered and verified fisherfolk, particularly those using motorized boats (bancas) and belonging to various fisherfolk associations.

He said 198 fisherfolk from Cagayan de Oro City were among the 435 recipients in the region who received the fuel cards.

The fuel cards were distributed via the Know-Your-Client (KYC) Caravan, using Western Union and Universal Storefront Services Corporation (USSC) channels.

Daba said the cards can be used to purchase diesel or gasoline at designated fuel stations.

“The programI aiming to ease the impact of high fuel costs.fishermen must be registered in the Fish (Fisherfolk Registration) system and the RSBSA (Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture). “ he said

This subsidy is part of the national government’s ongoing effort to support the agriculture and fisheries sector.