Eastern Visayas unemployment jumps to 7.7% in January

PSA said the survey was conducted from January 9–31, covering 10,752 households interviewed across the region using the Computer-Aided Data Collection System (CADaCS).

PSA regional director Wilma Perante said the unemployed include those 15 years old and over who were without work, were available and willing to take up work in paid employment, awaiting results of previous job application, those with temporary illness or disability, and those waiting for rehire.

Data from the PSA regional office also show a reduction in the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) to 60.3 percent from 63.4 percent in January 2025. The January data, however, showed a slight increase in LFPR from 59.4 percent in October 2025.

The 60.3 percent LFPR placed the region’s labor force at 2.05 million persons who were either employed or unemployed out of the 3.40 million population aged 15 years old and over in January 2026. In January 2025, the number of individuals aged 15 years old and over who were in the labor force was estimated at 2.14 million, while in October 2025, it was estimated at 2.02 million individuals.