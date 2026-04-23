Western Visayas leads regional growth in 2025

On the spending side, government expenditure and exports led expansion, rising by 8.4 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

Regional output remained uneven across sectors. Central Luzon accounted for the largest share in agriculture, forestry and fishing, while CALABARZON dominated industry output. The National Capital Region continued to lead the services sector, reflecting its role as the country’s economic hub.

Consumer demand also strengthened nationwide. Household spending grew in all regions, with Caraga posting the fastest increase at 6.7 percent. Government spending showed strong gains as well, led by the Ilocos Region.

However, investment activity showed signs of weakness. Gross capital formation declined by 1.7 percent nationally, with several regions posting contractions, signaling caution among businesses.

Despite these mixed signals, income levels improved. Per capita GDP rose by 3.5 percent nationwide, with Western Visayas again leading regional gains.