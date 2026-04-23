VP Duterte skips House probe, defense says appearance ‘not legally required’

Vice President Sara Duterte will not attend the ongoing hearings of the House of Representatives of the Philippines on impeachment complaints filed against her.
Lawyer Michael Poa, a member of Duterte’s defense team, said her absence from the committee’s proceedings are primarily directed at evaluating the complaints rather than requiring the respondent’s personal participation.
Her legal team also maintained that Duterte would appear “in the appropriate forum,” indicating that participation may come at a later stage of the constitutional process.
However, lawmakers supporting the complaints have argued that the hearings are necessary to clarify the allegations and determine whether the case should proceed further.
Duterte has yet to personally address the committee regarding the allegations, but her camp insists that legal remedies and participation in the proper constitutional venue remain available as the process unfolds.