They better stay woke: Eala sails into Madrid Open 2nd round

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Filipina star Alexandra Eala enjoyed a strong start to her Madrid Open campaign on Wednesday, moving past Russian qualifier Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round at the event for the third straight year.
The 44th-ranked lefty needed one hour and 31 minutes to dismiss Pavlyuchenkova, who was a semifinalist in the Spanish capital in 2021.
The 34-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, a former French Open runner-up currently ranked 116 in the world, is 0-6 in tour-level main draw matches so far this season.
Eala saved all four break points she faced and broke Pavlyuchenkova twice in a tightly-contested 54-minute opening set.
The 20-year-old phenom briefly lost her advantage in the second set but swept eight points in a row to regain her lead and book a clash with 19th seed Elise Mertens.
“I feel really great. I love Madrid, it’s an amazing tournament,” said Eala, who has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca for almost eight years.
“Every time I come here, I feel very comfortable, I feel like I’m at home.”
Pavlyuchenkova, who was playing with a heavily-strapped right upper thigh, committed close to 40 unforced errors in what was her first meeting with Eala.
“Every match at this level is a battle, all of us players we fight until the end and she’s been on the tour for many years. So I’m really happy with this win. She’s a great player and I’m really happy to be in the next round,” Eala added.
In ATP action at the Caja Magica, Spanish teen sensation Rafael Jodar had to dig deep to overcome Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 and notch his first-ever Masters 1000 victory on clay.
After battling for two hours and 31 minutes, Jodar looked at Jude Bellingham, who was watching on from the stands, and lifted his arms in the air, mimicking the Real Madrid star’s famous celebration to commemorate a grueling victory.
The 19-year-old from Madrid wrote “Hey Jude” on the camera lens on court, as an ode to the English footballer, who was enthusiastically supporting him throughout the contest and met up with him in the stadium tunnels after the win.
Jodar, who was given a wildcard into his home tournament, was ranked 687 in the world this time last year but has rocketed up the charts to hit a career-high 42 in the world this week.
He is in red-hot form this clay swing so far, posting a 9-1 win-loss record, which includes a title run in Marrakesh and a semifinal showing in Barcelona last week.
Jodar will next face fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64.
Earlier in the day, 2021 Madrid finalist Matteo Berrettini crashed out to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic 6-3, 6-4.
“It’s definitely a big thing for me and it’s a pleasure to share the court with him,” said the 20-year-old former Roland Garros junior champion. Prizmic will next take on American fourth seed Ben Shelton.
Meanwhile, former US Open champion Marin Cilic claimed his first Madrid Open win since 2022 with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 performance against world No. 44 Zizou Bergs.
It was the 37-year-old Croatian’s first top-50 victory on clay in four years and it earned him a second-round meeting with Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.