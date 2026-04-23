They better stay woke: Eala sails into Madrid Open 2nd round

“Every time I come here, I feel very comfortable, I feel like I’m at home.”

Pavlyuchenkova, who was playing with a heavily-strapped right upper thigh, committed close to 40 unforced errors in what was her first meeting with Eala.

“Every match at this level is a battle, all of us players we fight until the end and she’s been on the tour for many years. So I’m really happy with this win. She’s a great player and I’m really happy to be in the next round,” Eala added.

In ATP action at the Caja Magica, Spanish teen sensation Rafael Jodar had to dig deep to overcome Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 and notch his first-ever Masters 1000 victory on clay.

After battling for two hours and 31 minutes, Jodar looked at Jude Bellingham, who was watching on from the stands, and lifted his arms in the air, mimicking the Real Madrid star’s famous celebration to commemorate a grueling victory.

The 19-year-old from Madrid wrote “Hey Jude” on the camera lens on court, as an ode to the English footballer, who was enthusiastically supporting him throughout the contest and met up with him in the stadium tunnels after the win.

Jodar, who was given a wildcard into his home tournament, was ranked 687 in the world this time last year but has rocketed up the charts to hit a career-high 42 in the world this week.

He is in red-hot form this clay swing so far, posting a 9-1 win-loss record, which includes a title run in Marrakesh and a semifinal showing in Barcelona last week.

Jodar will next face fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64.

Earlier in the day, 2021 Madrid finalist Matteo Berrettini crashed out to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic 6-3, 6-4.

“It’s definitely a big thing for me and it’s a pleasure to share the court with him,” said the 20-year-old former Roland Garros junior champion. Prizmic will next take on American fourth seed Ben Shelton.

Meanwhile, former US Open champion Marin Cilic claimed his first Madrid Open win since 2022 with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 performance against world No. 44 Zizou Bergs.

It was the 37-year-old Croatian’s first top-50 victory on clay in four years and it earned him a second-round meeting with Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.