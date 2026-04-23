Stocks dip amid rate hike, oil risks

Sector performance was mixed, indicating selective positioning rather than broad conviction. Services posted modest gains (+0.41%), while mining stocks led declines (-1.40%) despite elevated commodity prices, suggesting profit-taking.

Market breadth remained negative, with decliners outnumbering advancers 102 to 92. San Miguel Corporation emerged as the top gainer (+2.56%), benefiting from its diversified exposure, while ACEN Corporation led losses (-3.73%), reflecting continued pressure on rate-sensitive and energy transition plays.

On the currency front, the peso weakened to P60.48 per US dollar from P60.13, reflecting renewed dollar strength and heightened external risks. Over the past 24 hours, the US dollar firmed as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified, sustaining demand for safe-haven assets while keeping oil prices elevated.

Recent reports indicate that Asian currencies, including the peso, have broadly weakened amid these developments, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten global energy flows.

At the same time, the Philippines remains particularly vulnerable to rising oil prices—with crude trading at roughly $93–$94 per barrel and Brent at around $103–$104—due to its heavy import dependence. This increases dollar demand and widens the trade deficit, factors that structurally weigh on the peso.