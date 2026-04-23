RDC backs P505-M NMP budget for 2027 projects

NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said a large portion of the proposed budget will be allocated for capital outlay projects. These include the construction of a new training building with a roof deck, development of a three-storey maritime resource center, acquisition of advanced training equipment, and improvement of the internal road network within its 17-hectare training complex.

With the endorsement secured, the proposed budget will proceed through the national budgeting process for further evaluation and possible inclusion in the General Appropriations Act.

“This affirms the importance of our proposed programs and projects in strengthening NMP’s capacity. By investing in training and infrastructure, we are contributing to a more competitive workforce and supporting the country’s overall development,” Del Rosario said.

The NMP, established in 1978, is the country’s only state-run maritime training and research institution. It operates its main training complex in Cabalawan, Tacloban City, and maintains a liaison office at the Employees’ Compensation Commission building in Makati City.

The agency is tasked with ensuring that Filipino seafarers remain globally competitive and equipped for future demands, sustaining the country’s position as a leading supplier of maritime professionals.