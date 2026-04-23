RDC backs P505-M NMP budget for 2027 projects

TACLOBAN CITY — The Regional Development Council has endorsed the proposed P505-million budget of the National Maritime Polytechnic for fiscal year 2027.
The NMP said the proposed allocation will support priority programs and key infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening its training capacity.
The endorsement is required under the 2027 National Budget Call to ensure that priority regional programs and projects are aligned with local development needs.
According to the Department of Budget and Management, the process helps address project misalignment by improving coordination among national government agencies, regional offices, and local government units.
NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said a large portion of the proposed budget will be allocated for capital outlay projects. These include the construction of a new training building with a roof deck, development of a three-storey maritime resource center, acquisition of advanced training equipment, and improvement of the internal road network within its 17-hectare training complex.
With the endorsement secured, the proposed budget will proceed through the national budgeting process for further evaluation and possible inclusion in the General Appropriations Act.
“This affirms the importance of our proposed programs and projects in strengthening NMP’s capacity. By investing in training and infrastructure, we are contributing to a more competitive workforce and supporting the country’s overall development,” Del Rosario said.
The NMP, established in 1978, is the country’s only state-run maritime training and research institution. It operates its main training complex in Cabalawan, Tacloban City, and maintains a liaison office at the Employees’ Compensation Commission building in Makati City.
The agency is tasked with ensuring that Filipino seafarers remain globally competitive and equipped for future demands, sustaining the country’s position as a leading supplier of maritime professionals.