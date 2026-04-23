PSC chief confident over Phl bets chances

SANYA, China — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio expressed confidence that the country’s 101-strong athletes will do well in the 6th Asian Beach Games that got underway here late Wednesday.
Gregorio is optimistic about the Filipinos' chances after arriving in this popular resort city, convinced the delegation can hold its own against Asia's top athletes.
“I'm confident. That's why I'm very excited, I'm very happy to be here in Sanya,” Gregorio said.
He also extended his early congratulations to the athletes, encouraging them to give their best in pursuit of medals for the country, especially at a time when global challenges continue to test unity and resilience.
“I want to congratulate our athletes in advance. I know they will give their best to win medals especially now with what’s happening in the world. There are many problems. Let’s focus on sports,” Gregorio added before the opening ceremonies Wednesday night at the Tianya Haijiao Ring Theater.
Beyond the games returning after a 10-year hiatus, the Philippines is already looking ahead to a historic opportunity as it prepares to host the ABG in 2028 in Cebu.
Gregorio described the hosting duties as both an honor and a responsibility as the nation works closely with the Philippine Olympic Committee led by its president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and the Olympic Council of Asia to position the Philippines as a premier sports tourism destination.
Highlighting the broader role of sports, Gregorio stressed the importance of staying focused, noting that sports can serve as a unifying force amid uncertainty and difficulties around the world.