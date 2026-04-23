PSC chief confident over Phl bets chances

“I'm confident. That's why I'm very excited, I'm very happy to be here in Sanya,” Gregorio said.

He also extended his early congratulations to the athletes, encouraging them to give their best in pursuit of medals for the country, especially at a time when global challenges continue to test unity and resilience.

“I want to congratulate our athletes in advance. I know they will give their best to win medals especially now with what’s happening in the world. There are many problems. Let’s focus on sports,” Gregorio added before the opening ceremonies Wednesday night at the Tianya Haijiao Ring Theater.