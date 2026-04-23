PNP reports peaceful Manaoag coronation rites

PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the public for their cooperation and discipline.

“Lubos nating ikinagagalak na naging maayos at mapayapa ang pagdiriwang ng ika-100 taon ng canonical coronation. Sa dami ng dumalo, nakita natin ang malasakit at pakikiisa ng bawat isa. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga kababayan sa kanilang kooperasyon at disiplina,” he said.

He said the success of the event reflected strong coordination among stakeholders.

“Hindi ito nagagawa ng pulis lamang. Sama-sama ito—local government, simbahan, volunteers, at ang ating mga deboto. Iyan ang tunay na lakas ng komunidad,” he added.

The PNP said no major incidents were recorded during the celebration, attributing this to proactive planning, visible police presence, and real-time coordination.

Assistance desks, route marshals, and mobile patrols were deployed to address public concerns throughout the event.

The operation was carried out in line with the PNP’s Focused Agenda on managing police operations during large gatherings.