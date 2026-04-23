PNP reports peaceful Manaoag coronation rites

The Philippine National Police reported a peaceful and orderly observance of the 100th Canonical Coronation Anniversary of Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Manaoag on 22 April in Manaoag, Pangasinan.
Authorities said about one million devotees attended the daylong celebration, which included masses, devotional activities, and a grand procession. The First Couple was also present during the event.
Police said crowd movement remained manageable from morning until evening through coordination among law enforcement units, local government officials, church organizers, and volunteer groups.
To support public safety and emergency response, 297 medical personnel were deployed, including 25 doctors and 20 ambulances positioned in key areas. A total of 1,252 police personnel were also mobilized to secure the venue, manage traffic, and assist devotees, with support from force multipliers and partner agencies.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the public for their cooperation and discipline.
“Lubos nating ikinagagalak na naging maayos at mapayapa ang pagdiriwang ng ika-100 taon ng canonical coronation. Sa dami ng dumalo, nakita natin ang malasakit at pakikiisa ng bawat isa. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga kababayan sa kanilang kooperasyon at disiplina,” he said.
He said the success of the event reflected strong coordination among stakeholders.
“Hindi ito nagagawa ng pulis lamang. Sama-sama ito—local government, simbahan, volunteers, at ang ating mga deboto. Iyan ang tunay na lakas ng komunidad,” he added.
The PNP said no major incidents were recorded during the celebration, attributing this to proactive planning, visible police presence, and real-time coordination.
Assistance desks, route marshals, and mobile patrols were deployed to address public concerns throughout the event.
The operation was carried out in line with the PNP’s Focused Agenda on managing police operations during large gatherings.