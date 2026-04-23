Phl, Malaysia tighten fuel supply coordination amid oil swings 

“We express our appreciation for the open and productive engagement, which reinforces our shared commitment to ensuring stable and reliable energy supply, strengthening market resilience, and promoting coordinated responses to evolving global conditions,” the DOE said.

Malaysia was represented by Minister Tuan Haji Akmal Nasrullah bin Haji Mohd Nasir and Ambassador Suzilah Mohd Sidek, while the Philippine side included Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin, Undersecretary Alessandro O. Sales, and officials from PNOC and PNOC-EC.

Notably, the DOE clarified that the diesel shipment referenced in the 11 April announcement under the Philippine National Oil Company – Exploration Corporation (PNOC-EC) was procured through a commercial transaction with the Singapore office of international trader Vitol Asia PTE LTD.

It was not sourced through a government-to-government procurement arrangement.

Both countries reaffirmed strong bilateral ties and agreed to continue coordination through ASEAN energy platforms, with further talks to be held online as the DOE chairs the AMEM-SOME in 2026.

The DOE said it is closely monitoring global developments and will take necessary measures to ensure a stable and reliable energy supply.