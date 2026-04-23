PERC profit down on loan costs, oil dip

Despite the decline in profit, PERC’s total revenues grew 7.8 percent to P3.72 billion from P3.45 billion, supported by an 11.45 percent increase in electricity sales to P3.13 billion.

The growth was driven by higher generation from newly completed and ramped-up renewable energy assets, including the 13.2-megawatt Nabas-2 wind project in Aklan and full-year contributions from solar plants in Bohol and Nueva Ecija.

Initial output from the Limbauan solar expansion in Isabela also contributed to the increase.

Total assets rose to P25.71 billion from P23.36 billion, reflecting continued investments in its renewable energy portfolio.