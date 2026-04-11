A call for PCMC’s children

For her, the “stigma” isn’t just a rude stare in the grocery line — it is the isolation from a community that labels her child “sira ulo” (crazy) or “kulang sa pansin” (lacking attention). And there is the agonizing choice between buying maintenance medication and putting rice on the table.

In this landscape of scarcity, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) stands as a cathedral of hope. Specifically, the Section of Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics has become the frontline of defense for the Filipino child.

Day in and day out, the doctors, therapists and staff at PCMC venture into a mission that far outpaces their funding. They operate in the trenches of public health, dealing with a backlog of cases that would daunt the most seasoned professional.

These clinicians aren’t just checking charts: they are social workers, counselors, and cheerleaders for parents who have reached their breaking point. They provide the gold standard of developmental care with a fraction of the resources found in the private sector, proving that excellence in medicine is driven by empathy, not just endowment.

One of their most moving initiatives is the Annual Autism Camp. Far from being just a field trip, the camp is a radical act of inclusion. It is a “safe zone” where children with autism can live without judgment and where parents can look at one another and realize, maybe for the first time, that they are not alone. It is a laboratory of joy where the department champions the unique potential of every child, proving that with the right intervention, “different” is not “less.”

The selflessness of the PCMC staff, however, cannot be the only fuel for this engine. We are at a crossroads where private heroism must be met by public policy. To our policymakers: awareness is a start, but accessibility is the goal. We need more than just blue lights on government buildings; we need increased subsidies for developmental screenings, mandated therapy centers in every province and a PhilHealth package that truly reflects the lifelong cost of neurodivergence.

To the private sector and potential sponsors: investing in the PCMC Section of Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics is an investment in the Filipino future. Your support doesn’t just buy equipment; it buys a session of speech therapy for a child who has never said “Mama.” It buys a spot at a summer camp for a family that hasn’t left their home in months.

This April, let us move beyond mere “awareness” and toward “acceptance and action.” Let us celebrate the giants at PCMC who work in the shadows and let us ensure that for every Filipino child on the spectrum, the future is not a place of isolation, but a world of vibrant, inclusive color.