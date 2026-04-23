PCCI backs 3-year importer accreditation rule

The business community is backing a key customs reform that extends importer accreditation validity to three years, a move seen to ease compliance and improve trade efficiency.
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) expressed support for the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) new policy under Customs Administrative Order (CAO) 01-2026, saying it introduces practical changes that reduce administrative burden while strengthening oversight.
At the center of the reform is the longer accreditation period, replacing the previous one-year validity. The group said this will allow importers to focus more on operations and expansion instead of frequent renewals.
PCCI also welcomed the rollout of an automatic renewal system for qualified importers, particularly those with strong compliance records or those enrolled in programs such as the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) and Super Green Lane (SGL). These mechanisms, it said, reward compliant firms while improving processing speed.
“CAO 01-2026 is a meaningful step toward a more efficient and predictable trade environment. By simplifying accreditation, enabling automatic renewals, and strengthening digital processes, we reduce friction in the supply chain while encouraging higher standards of compliance,” said PCCI President Ferdinand “Perry” Ferrer.
The order also formalizes the Annual Reportorial Compliance requirement, which ensures that importer records remain updated under a structured reporting system.
PCCI highlighted the importance of defined timelines and digital processing, including a seven-working-day turnaround for automatic renewals, noting that these improvements reduce uncertainty for businesses.
The group said the updated framework, with standardized fees and clearer rules, strengthens regulatory predictability—an important factor for companies managing cross-border trade.
PCCI reiterated its support for reforms that streamline customs procedures, lower transaction costs, and align the Philippines’ trade systems with global standards.