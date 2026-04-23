PCCI backs 3-year importer accreditation rule

“CAO 01-2026 is a meaningful step toward a more efficient and predictable trade environment. By simplifying accreditation, enabling automatic renewals, and strengthening digital processes, we reduce friction in the supply chain while encouraging higher standards of compliance,” said PCCI President Ferdinand “Perry” Ferrer.

The order also formalizes the Annual Reportorial Compliance requirement, which ensures that importer records remain updated under a structured reporting system.

PCCI highlighted the importance of defined timelines and digital processing, including a seven-working-day turnaround for automatic renewals, noting that these improvements reduce uncertainty for businesses.

The group said the updated framework, with standardized fees and clearer rules, strengthens regulatory predictability—an important factor for companies managing cross-border trade.

PCCI reiterated its support for reforms that streamline customs procedures, lower transaction costs, and align the Philippines’ trade systems with global standards.