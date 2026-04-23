OWWA, BDO Unibank renew long-term partnership

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the agreement builds a stronger framework to provide OFWs and their families with greater financial security and stability.

“This collaboration reflects a whole-of-government approach,” Caunan said during the ceremony. “It brings together public service and private sector enterprise and expertise to respond more effectively to the evolving needs of our OFWs.”

Caunan cited that BDO has been a consistent partner in the agency’s pre-departure orientation seminars, where the bank provides essential financial literacy training to Filipinos preparing for employment abroad. She added that the partnership also focuses on ensuring that returning workers have access to economic opportunities within the Philippines.