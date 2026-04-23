Over 4,300 Laoag drivers get fuel subsidy

More than 4,300 tricycle drivers in Laoag City have received fuel subsidies from the local government to help offset rising fuel costs.
The beneficiaries include members of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations as well as drivers with barangay franchises across the city. Each received P3,000 in cash assistance.
The city government said the subsidy also seeks to prevent fare hikes that could impact commuters.
Officials added that jeepney drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk are also set to receive similar assistance in the coming days.