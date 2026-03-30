Over 13,000 Ilocos Norte tricycle drivers to receive cash, grocery aid

Tricycles remain a primary mode of transportation in many parts of the province, particularly in barangays with limited access to larger public transport systems. However, continued increases in fuel prices and basic commodities have reduced drivers’ daily net income, affecting their ability to support their households.

The distribution is being facilitated through the Metro Ilocos Norte Council, in coordination with local government units and transport groups to identify beneficiaries and organize the rollout across municipalities and cities.

Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos acknowledged the financial strain on drivers, citing the impact of high fuel prices.

“Kasi alam ko po kung gaano kahirap makita na umaabot na sa P95 ang presyo ng diesel sa mga gasolinahan. Alam namin na napakahalaga ninyo sa atin, kayo ang sektor ng transportasyon na tumutulong sa pag-ikot ng ating ekonomiya. Nauunawaan namin na sa kasalukuyan ay mabigat ang buhay. Kaya taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyo,” she said.

Vice Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc said the provincial government would continue to extend support despite external economic pressures.

“Kahit anong mangyari sa Iran at sa buong mundo, sa presyo ng diesel at unleaded, rest assured na nandito ang PGIN. Nandito ang Gobernadora, at nandito rin ako, patuloy naming iniisip kung paano pa kayo matutulungan, lalo na sa panahon ngayon ng mataas na presyo ng gas at inflation,” he said.

For some drivers, the assistance offers short-term relief. Edmar Salvador, 57, a tricycle drivers’ association president in Badoc, said the support helps them manage daily expenses and provide for their families amid rising costs.

As of writing, drivers in Laoag City and the municipalities of Piddig, Marcos, Solsona, San Nicolas, Currimao, Paoay, Badoc, Vintar, Sarrat, Pinili, Bacarra, Dingras, and Nueva Era have already received assistance. Distribution in Batac City and the towns of Pagudpud, Bangui, Pasuquin, Burgos, and Banna is set for the next phase.

Officials said the program will continue to be monitored, with possible expansion to support transport workers and other vulnerable sectors later this year.