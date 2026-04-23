MREIT Q1 profit hits record P1.25B on expansion

“Our first-quarter results show Wave 4 performing as intended—accretive from day one and at a scale that meaningfully lifts both our earnings base and margin profile,” Batac said. “This is the disciplined, accretive growth we committed to our shareholders, and it sets a strong foundation for the rest of the year.”

Beyond its office-heavy portfolio, MREIT is preparing to widen its asset mix. The company is planning to enter the retail segment through mall assets expected to be infused in the second half of the year, subject to approvals. The expansion supports its goal of reaching one million square meters of gross leasable area by 2027.

MREIT currently holds prime office assets in key Megaworld townships, including McKinley Hill, McKinley West, Eastwood City, Iloilo Business Park, and Davao Park District.