MB policy decision, unabated MidEast crisis depress market, peso

While higher rates may help contain inflation, they could also dampen economic growth in the near term, which remains weaker than expected due in part to the lingering effects of the flood control scandal on last year’s growth.

No concrete resolution

The absence of a concrete resolution to the Middle East conflict continued to cloud the outlook, particularly given its impact on global oil supply and inflation. Despite Donald Trump signaling a renewed push to end the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked by US forces, keeping global oil prices elevated and weighing on market sentiment.

Trading activity remained subdued, with net value turnover at P5.42 billion, below the year-to-date average. Foreign investors maintained a risk-off stance, posting net outflows of P597.74 million, reflecting persistent caution.

Sector performance was mixed, indicating selective positioning rather than broad conviction. Services posted modest gains (+0.41 percent), while mining stocks led declines (-1.40 percent) despite elevated commodity prices, suggesting profit-taking.